First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.