First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 192,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 265,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
