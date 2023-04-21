FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.70

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 104.70 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 109.67 ($1.36). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,843,626 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.77) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £768.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.70.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland acquired 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,206.52). In other news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,874.69 ($38,206.52). Also, insider Claire Hawkings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,364.68). Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

