Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 4,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 42,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

