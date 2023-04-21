Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

