Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

