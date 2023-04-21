Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.77

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.77 and traded as high as C$59.95. Fortis shares last traded at C$59.53, with a volume of 2,000,400 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9281849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.