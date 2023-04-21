Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOPGet Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 6,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.