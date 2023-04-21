Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 6,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

About Fortress Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBIOP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

