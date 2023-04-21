Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.43 ($9.30).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRES shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.38) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.90) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.66) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRES opened at GBX 786 ($9.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,710.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 813.86. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 637.20 ($7.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 996.80 ($12.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 4,827.59%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

