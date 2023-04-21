Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Frontier Group news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

