Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.