Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592. Corporate insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
