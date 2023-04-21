Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $16.32. Frontline shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 1,616,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.