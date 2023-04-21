FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.87

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.87 and traded as high as $59.12. FRP shares last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 3,589 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.