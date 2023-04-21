FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading 0% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.69. 5,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 1,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 211,802 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

