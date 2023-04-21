Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

