Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.92. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

Get Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.