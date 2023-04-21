Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.26 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

