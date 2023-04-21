GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading 2.4% Higher

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.04. 26,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

GBS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GBS by 65.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GBS during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

