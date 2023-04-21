Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 216.74% from the stock’s current price.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

