Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.92

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.92 and traded as high as $27.54. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 3,041 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.