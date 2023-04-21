Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Shares Up 0.5%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.12. 9,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

