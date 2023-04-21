Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $145.85.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

