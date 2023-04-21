Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

