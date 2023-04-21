GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.