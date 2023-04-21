Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 18,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,101,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

