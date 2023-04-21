GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Down 4.4%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. 761,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 730,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoldMining in the third quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 466.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in GoldMining by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

