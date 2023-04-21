Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Down 0.6%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

