Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

