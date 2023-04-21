Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 6.77 and last traded at 6.80. 57,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 71,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.30.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.92.

