Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.65. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.