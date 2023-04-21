Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

