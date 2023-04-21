Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading Up 8%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 12,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

