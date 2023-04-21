HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.27 and last traded at $137.27. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10.

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

