Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. 6,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

