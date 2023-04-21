Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. 6,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
