Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $8.88. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 114,777 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

