Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.0 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,165.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,092.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 40.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.