Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.34) to GBX 1,225 ($15.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.65) to GBX 785 ($9.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 960 ($11.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.18) to GBX 1,679 ($20.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON:HL opened at GBX 794.20 ($9.83) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 819.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 841.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($49,250.53). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

