Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

