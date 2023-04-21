Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

