HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

