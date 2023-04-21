HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Eyenovia Trading Up 2.4 %

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

