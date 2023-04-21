HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $271.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.45.
Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
