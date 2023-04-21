HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $271.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

