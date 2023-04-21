HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.45.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.29. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

