HCW Biologics’ (HCWB) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

