Head to Head Comparison: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.71 $75.09 million N/A N/A Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.75 $6.26 billion $4.43 7.56

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

