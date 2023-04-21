Head to Head Review: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alight and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.13 billion 1.67 -$62.00 million ($0.14) -67.00 Flywire $289.38 million 11.17 -$39.35 million ($0.37) -79.43

Flywire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Alight has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alight and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.98% 3.56% 1.63% Flywire -13.88% -8.31% -6.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alight and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00 Flywire 0 1 6 1 3.00

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Flywire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alight beats Flywire on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

