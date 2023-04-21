Head to Head Review: Pineapple Energy (PEGY) versus Its Peers

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 602 1217 40 2.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 308.76%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 71.90%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.85 Pineapple Energy Competitors $735.50 million $11.90 million -9.52

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

