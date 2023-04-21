Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Shares Up 15.9%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 15.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. The company operates under the following segments: Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions. Print Solutions segment comprises the client categories Digital, Commercial, Industrial and Print Other.

