HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Shares Down 16.5%

Shares of HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Rating) dropped 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HELLENiQ ENERGY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

