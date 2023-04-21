Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

